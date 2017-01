Adilabad Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas inaugurated the traditional sports and games competitions at the Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

The competitions feature 18 events, which include playing marbles, gilli danda, stilt walking, kabaddi, and volleyball. The SP inspected the helipad readied for the arrival of VIPs during the jatara, as well as the security arrangements.