Congress gearing up for regional meet

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM: The Congress, which has been striving to rejuvenate the party for the last one year, is holding a series of meetings both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, ahead of its scheduled regional meet on December 19 in Visakhapatnam. Party State general secretary Dronamraju Srinivas, senior leaders Kondru Murali Mohan, Killi Kruprani and others are touring various places to instil confidence in party activists.

The party, which was having a strong network till 2014 elections, lost its glory completely after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The party was defeated in all Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in North Andhra. None of the candidates could get even second place in their respective constituencies. Some of them tasted the worst defeat.

In spite of the electoral defeat, the party is hopeful that the people would understand that only Congress can take up welfare measures to benefit all sections of the society.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Dronamraju Srinivas said that the regional meet would take a series of steps to strengthen the party at grassroots level. “Apart from several AICC leaders, PCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy will attend the regional meet that marks the birth anniversary of former Rajya Sabha member Dronamraju Satyanarayana. The leaders will finalise the roadmap to improve the party’s position in North Andhra,” he said.

“The NDA government has completely ignored the backward Srikaulam and Vizianagaram districts which were assured of funds under the North Andhra package. It should release Rs.15,000 crore for development of backward areas. We will highlight the plight of the districts at the regional meet,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Mr. Murali Mohan said the people had taken a stand over an emotional issue in 2014 and it would not be repeated in future. “Congress party’s vote bank remained intact. Dalits and tribal people would continue to support Congress as they were fed up with the policies of both Union and State governments,” he added.

As a first step in the revival effort, the party is focusing on graduate MLC election by fielding Vizianagaram DCC president Yedla Adiraju as the official nominee for North Andhra seat. The party leaders are touring places like Vizianagaram, Salur, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palasa and Itchapuram to garner the support from graduate voters.