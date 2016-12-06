A great loss to the Tamil society, says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who passed away on Monday night in Chennai.

“In her passing, the State of Tamil Nadu has a great void which is difficult to fill in. It is a great loss to Tamil society,” the Chief Minister said.

“It was both challenging and inspirational. At a time when women entering politics was rare, Jayalalithaa created political history in contemporary TN politics, by becoming AIADMK’s general secretary and later on as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Rao said.

She excelled as a film artiste and proved herself in the arena of politics too, Mr. Rao said.

Nayani, Harish to attend funeral

Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao were deputed by the Chief Minister to represent the State at the funeral.