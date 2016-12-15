‘State government diverting funds meant for panchayats’

Seeking justice: Sarpanches Aikya Vedika leaders releasing the posters of their proposed maha dharna at Indira Park in Hyderabad, at Sangareddy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

Demanding release of funds and devolution of power under the 73rd Constitutional amendment, Sarpanches Aikya Vedika president Andol Krishna and Ameenpur sarpanch K. Srinivas Goud said they would be holding a maha dharna at Indira Park in Hyderabad on December 27.

Disclosing these details here on Wednesday, they said the State government has been taking away funds released by the Union government for panchayats under the 13th and 14th Finance Commission.

“We are unable to take up any works due to lack of funds. In Cheryal panchayat, which I represent, the government took away funds to the tune of Rs. 2.18 lakh for power bills, while the amount released by the Union government was Rs. 2.3 lakh. Even the State finance of Rs. 12,000 was not handed to us. Many of the panchayats are unable to pay for sanitation since many months,” said Mr. Krishna.

Seigniorage charges, stamp duty, and other fees were also not being released by the State government, he said.

“Our hands are completely tied. We cannot take up any development activity as funds are being diverted by the government. We expected some great things to happen after the formation of Telangana, but nothing has happened as far as panchayats are concerned. We are being forced to agitate for our rights,” said Mr. Goud.

BJP district president K. Butchi Reddy and Telangna Joint Action Committee leader Beeraiah Yadav have extended their support to the dharna.