Tsunami anniversary brings back horrifying memories

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

The 13th anniversary of the devastating tsunami that wreaked havoc along the coastline of the State, taking a heavy toll on human life, on December 26, 2004 was observed in various parts of Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

Fishermen from 24 coastal hamlets in the district stayed off the sea, sources said. Family members of fishermen, including children, offered candlelight prayers at various churches. Fishermen, along with women and children, showered flower petals on the sea and offered prayers.

F. Robert Villavarayar, president, Threspuram Country Boat Fishermen Association, told The Hindu that the tsunami mainly damaged boats in the district.

A prayer service was conducted at St. Teresa Church at Threspuram at 6.30 a.m. and the attendants mourned the death of the people in tsunami. The tsunami impact was mainly felt in the sea, with the marine environment degrading gradually and affecting the livelihood of fishermen, Mr. Villavarayar said.

He said some people were spreading false news about cyclone threat through social media to create panic among the people, and it should be checked.

Fisheries department had stationed a rescue boat here, but it was in a deplorable condition. Whenever some fishermen got stranded in the sea, others went into the sea in their boats and rescued them.

The department sources said around 2,000 country boats were partially damaged in the tsunami in places like Periyathalai, Amali Nagar, Vembar and Alandhalai, and relief was extended to the victims. Around 500 houses were constructed in the district under Tsunami Rehabilitation Scheme.

Besides, life jackets, fishing nets, ice boxes, first aid kits, bicycles and rechargeable lanterns were given to fishermen under the scheme, sources added.