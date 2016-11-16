A training programme on wildlife census techniques was conducted in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) for 36 volunteers as well as for field staff on Tuesday.

The census will be conducted from Wednesday over an 8-day period in 36 beats of the sprawling 321 sq.km. reserve. “The volunteers, who are from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) were briefed about the full repertoire of census techniques,” said Srinivas R Reddy, Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The volunteers will use the line transect technique and look for both direct sightings and indirect signs for movement of carnivores, and also look for elephant dung.

After the completion of the exercise, camera traps will be set up in the reserve so that photographic records on the number of large carnivores can be collected.