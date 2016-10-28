The Hindu (Tamil) has brought out a Deepavali malar with several interesting sections on cinema, environment, historical paintings, world classical literature and spiritual centres among others.

Ancient Tamil paintings found in 30 places across the State have been featured in this edition with 334 pages. Similarly, elaborate articles covering historical and cultural aspects of spiritual centres, including Sringeri, Mantralaya, Velankanni and Ajmer are part of the Deepavali malar , the fourth brought out by the newspaper.

In the cinema section, personalities including Charu Nivedita, Chezhiyan and Misskin have contributed articles on world cinema. Like in past years, classical stories by writers, including Anton Chekov and O’Henry, have been translated into Tamil.

Online sale

Each copy is priced at Rs.130 and readers can buy the copies online atwww.tamil.thehindu.comor through vendors. For details, call: 1800 3000 1878.