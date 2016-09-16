bracing up:State Election Commissioner P. Seetharaman addressing a meeting to discuss arrangements for local body election at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

50 additional booths will be set up in Thoothukudi district this time

State Election Commissioner P. Seetharaman discussed the preparedness of the district administration ahead of the local body election here on Thursday.

Collector M. Ravikumar presided over the meeting, in the presence of Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis. Mr. Ravikumar said the district comprised Thoothukudi corporation, Kayalpattinam and Kovilpatti municipalities, 19 town panchayats, 12 panchayat unions, comprising 22 urban local bodies and 403 rural local bodies.

Elections for 3,945 posts would be conducted in two phases in the district. As many as 2,457 polling booths would be established for the election.

A draft list of polling booths had been released to the offices of village panchayats, unions of panchayats, district panchayat office, district election office, corporation office, offices of municipalities and town panchayats on September 6. Additionally, 50 polling booths would be set up this year, the Collector said.

Thoothukudi corporation would have four new booths, Kovilpatti municipality 11 new booths, Kayalpattinam municipality one booth, Tiruchendur town panchayat five booths, Arumuganeri town panchayat two booths and Vilathikulam town panchayat one booth.

In Thoothukudi corporation, 254 booths would be established.

There would be 78 booths in Kovilpatti municipality, 38 booths in Kayalpattinam municipality and 312 booths in 19 town panchayats. As many as 1,775 booths would be established in 12 panchayat unions.

A total of 494 booths had been identified as sensitive.

During the previous local body election held in 2011, 400 booths were considered sensitive, he said.