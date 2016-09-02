Though AIADMK members and Ministers singing film songs in the Assembly in praise of the Chief Minister has become an everyday affair, DMK members strongly objected to AIADMK legislator N.D. Venkatachalam doing the same on Thursday.

During his speech, Mr. Venkatachalam, a former Minister, chose songs featuring former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran to make his points. However, this riled some DMK members who rose to their feet and pointed to the clock. The Opposition MLAs said the singing was consuming a lot of time of the House.

The situation grew tense as members of the ruling AIADMK supported their MLA with both camps wildly gesticulating at each other. The Chair didn’t intervene in the matter and Mr. Venkatachalam continued with his songs.

Breaking into the Buddhar, Esu, Gandhi piranthatu bhoomiyil edharkaaga? song from the film Chandrodhayam, the ruling party MLA summed up that AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had the knowledge of Lord Buddha, the compassion of Jesus and the political purity of Gandhi.

Winding up his speech, the former Minister sang the song Neenga Nalla Irukkanum Naadu Munnera from the film Idhayakkani before he wished Ms. Jayalalithaa, who was present in the House, with folded hands.

It is to be noted that during the question hour, the Speaker, citing paucity of time, had asked DMK members to keep their questions short and to the point.