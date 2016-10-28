Six persons from Manjacombai village in the Nilgiris were arrested and fined by the forest department for hunting wild boar on Thursday.

Forest department officials identified the six accused as K Subramani, C Karuppusamy, C Sakthivel, A Samuthrakani, C Murugan and S Vigneshwaran. All six accused are from Manjacombai village and they were arrested in Kundha Range, Adhigaratty Section, Melur Beat by District Forest Officer (Nilgiris South Division), and other forest staff. The six men were booked under the wildlife protection act and fined Rs. 18,000 each.