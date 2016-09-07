Say even a week’s delay in implementation of the directive would jeopardise the prospects of the samba crop; also appeal to parties not to politicise the issue

The Supreme Court directive to Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs water in Cauvery for 10 days to Tamil Nadu is welcome but not enough to meet the samba paddy cultivation requirements, aver delta farmers and political parties. Reacting to incidents of violence following the direction, the ryots also said the issue must not be politicised.

Though it is late in the day, empathising with the plight of the delta farmers, the Supreme Court has intervened effectively, says Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association.

“Though we welcome the directive, the quantum ordered to be released is just 50 per cent of our requirement for samba cultivation. Further, if the implementation is delayed by another week, then the essence of the Supreme Court’s order will be in jeopardy as the samba season has already begun in the delta,” Mr. Ranganathan told The Hindu.

Condemning the violence in Karnataka, Mr. Ranganathan pointed out that violence was not in the nature of farmers. The agitation in Karnataka was politically motivated and bordered on militancy. It was the duty of Karnataka to contain that, he said and urged the Centre not to be a mute spectator.

“The SC order does not fully satisfy us. Nevertheless, Karnataka must be counselled to adhere to the directive by immediately start releasing 15,000 cusecs,” State President of the CPI (M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam K. Balakrishnan observed. “The rationale behind the Supreme Court order beats us. The court must have either asked Karnataka to implement the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal Award or must have ordered release of water on a pro rata basis. The current order of 15,000 cusecs for 10 days is strange but definitely falls short of our delta region’s samba paddy cultivation requirement,’’ he said.

Stating that only irresponsible people were indulging in violence, Mr. Balakrishnan also noted that instead of thinking of means to circumvent the Supreme Court directive, Karnataka must adhere to the order and start releasing water. Any other action by that State must be seen as going against the Constitution, Mr. Balakrishan stressed.

While welcoming the order, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPI reiterated that it was not enough. “When the SC takes up the issue in the next hearing, it should direct Karnataka to release water for July, August and September, cumulatively, as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal,’’ observed the State General Secretary of the Sangam V. Durai Manikkam.