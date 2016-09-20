Ensure safety to road users

I have seen sanitary workers leaving the debris near the manhole after clearing blocks in the sewage line. The wet waste dries up and spreads on the road affecting the environment. More oftensmall ruts get formed around the manhole causing interruption to two wheelers. In some places the manhole lid is not in level with the road surface. This causes serious danger to two wheelers. Hence I request the corporation officials to spare small carts to carry away the wet debris and lay manhole in level to the road surface.

D.S.M. Mohaideen,

Velmurugan Nagar.

Shift post office

The sub post office in the Madurai Railway divisional office campus is functioning in a good old building without adequate amenities for the staff. On the same campus, a new building for the post office was constructed six months back. I request the railway divisional authorities to shift the post office to the new building at the earliest.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Gurusamy Nagar.

Move out of residential area

Many of the lorry offices in the city operate mostly from residential areas, particularly, around Thirumalai Naicker Palace. They stock goods to be transported and delivered in front of their offices, encroaching the roads meant for public use. Particularly, in Panthadi 5th street, lorry offices block the road by parking lorries on both sides for loading and unloading of goods, day in and day out. To add to these woes, two-wheeler workshops also park vehicles on the road sides and carry out repair work. All these cause hardship to the residents, pedestrians, schoolgoing children and affect traffic flow.

The traffic police authorities should take action to check this nuisance and instruct the transport operators to move their offices to the lorry stand earmarked near the omni bus stand.

K.R. Rajendran,

Mahal 2nd Street.

In Madurai, medians have been constructed in all important and busy roads. But the pity is there are no reflectors fixed to the median. This causes lot of inconvenience to the motorists as well as truck drivers to identify the median in the night. The wise thing on the part of the PWD department to do would be to fix reflectors at important places. Besides the pitiable situation is that medians have been misused by the public to paste posters of movies and those related to political parties and social functions. These posters should be cleared and strict action should taken such misuse.

R.G. Rethinam,

Vilangudi.

Day trains needed

The Chennai – Nagercoil railway sector does not have enough day trains to cater to the needs of travellers. Day time travellers mainly depend on road services. Certain trains are operated in the day time, however they are long distance trains meant for north-bound passengers. The Madurai – Dindigul – Karur – Namakkal – Salem (newly laid) sector is not utilized to the maximum. Even Madurai passengers do not have connectivity to Salem during day time and depend on bus services only. Considering various reasons, it is suggested that a day train could be operated like Vaigai Express to Connect Nagercoil or Madurai with Chennai central via Salem – Katpadi and alternatively through Arakkonam and Kancheepuram to Chennai Egmore. If Chennai Central is over crowded, then Chennai Egmore can be reached via Perambur beach and Park stations.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi.

Fill up canal

The reason for the existence of a ‘canal’ crossing the road at Iyer bungalow, without any water running in all months is unknown to any one. But it serves as a dust bin with all kinds of waste thrown by the residents and commercial firms on both sides. In rainy season, there will be unconnected small ponds of water in the canal from which foul odour emanates and mosquitoes breed. Hence the corporation must fill up the canal which will help broaden the road to facilitate easy flow of traffic.

A. Vivekanantham,

Krishnanagar.

Relax rule

Persons really suffering from neck pain may be exempted from wearing helmets. Such persons should carry certificates from doctors explaining their medical condition along with other documents to produce to the police personnel during checks.

G. Sarangan,

Meenambalpuram.

Menacing ride

It is quite common to see numerous share autorickshaws on in city roads. They are menacing to the motorists. The bike riders who follow share autos are in a fix due to the zigzag driving of the auto drivers. They never share the road with other riders. The remedy is either the riders have to be on the watch or the auto drivers must begin to grow concern for others.

R.R. Raganjana,

Thirunagar.

Waste disposal

Waste disposal is now becoming an increasing problem in almost every area, especially in urban regions. Proper disposal of garbage is an important factor in maintaining both human and environmental health. Disposal of garbage in the open area or by the street side greatly causes diseases to a large extent. The possibility is more for children and it causes immunity disorders. It is not a task of emptying the garbage somewhere but in its correct place. This can be done if lethargic mentality of people changed.

S. Afshana,

Pankajam Colony.

Renovate building

On September 22, 1921, a historic event happened in Madurai where Mahatma Gandhi decided to remove his shirt and wore only dhoti for the rest of his life. He took this decision after seeing a farmer without a shirt while sitting in a house on West Masi Street. Many may not know about the building with such historic importance. Now, the condition of the building is pathetic as it is not maintained properly by the local administration. It is the prime duty of the local administration to renovate this building and showcase it to tourists. I request the Collector to take swift action.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar.