Rajendran appointed as REAT chairman

Even as the recommendations of the selection committee are still awaited, the State government has named former High Court judge B. Rajendran as the chairperson of the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) for Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, constituted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The Registrar General of the Madras High Court in August last year had informed that the Chief Justice has nominated Mr. Rajendran for the post of chairperson of REAT, according to a G.O. issued recently.

The monthly salary of the chairperson would be ₹80,000.

After approving the Tamil Nadu Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, to carry out the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the State government had in June last year constituted a selection committee for the purpose of selection of chairperson and members of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and members of the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal under Sections 22 and 46 (3) of the Act respectively.