Sharp showers brought down temperature in Dindigul district and cheered horticulturists in Theni district on Wednesday. But the rain did not improve the storage level in dams and tanks in these districts. Farmers in Cumbum valley expected more rain to improve the storage level in Periyar dam.

Kodaikanal has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past two days. The farmers in Cumbum valley had conducted a mass prayer at Periyar dam site for rain on Tuesday. Several parts of the district did not receive rain. A few pockets along the Western Ghats received minor to moderate showers.