Rahul Gandhi had enquired about the DMK party Chief’s health when he spoke to M. Karunandhi’s daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi over phone. File Photo R.V. Moorthy

A host of leaders, including Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and MDMK founder Vaiko have enquired about the health of ailing DMK President M Karunanidhi, the party said on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi and former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad inquired about the health of Karunanidhi with his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi over phone, a party release said.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues, Congress leaders from the Union Territory and Tamil Nadu such as TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar and his predecessor E V K S Elangovan, Vaiko, CPI(M) MP T K Rangarajan and many others also inquired about the 93—year—old leader’s health.

Karunanidhi had recently fallen ill due to a drug induced allergy and doctors had advised him to take rest.

His estranged son M K Alagiri, expelled from DMK in 2014 for ‘anti—party activities’, had called on him on Friday.