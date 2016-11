RELIGION

Ramayanam: Navalpakkam Narasimhan, Seetharama Bhavanam, 29th St., Nanganallur, 6-50 p.m.

Gita: R. Aravindan, Andhra Mahila Sabha, Luz, 7-30 a.m.

Taittiriyopanishad: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Samskrita Bharati, Radhakrishna Salai 7th St., Mylapore, 8-30 a.m.

Bhagavad Ramanujar: Uthamur Rajagopalachari, 268, 2nd Main Rd., Natesa Nagar, Virugambakkam, 3-30 p.m.

Narayaneeyam: Radha Sivasubramanian, Sankaralayam, Mayor Ramanathan Salai, Chetpet, 9-30 a.m.

Kandhar Anuboothy: K. Sundaram, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, 12/2, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.

Tirumular: Ravichandran Ganapathy, Vengeswarar Temple, Vadapalani, 6-30 p.m.

Devi Bhagavatham: N. Sankara Sarma, Aasthika Samajam, Venkateswara Nagar 3rd St., Pozhichalur, 5 p.m.

Deivathin Kural: Ganesa Sharma, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6-30 p.m.

Life and Teachings of Vijnananda: Mahamedhananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

LANCOR FUTURE - READY: 5th Edition of The Hindu and Saregama Classical MS Subbulakshmi Award 2016 - Voice of the Year, Grand Finale, Music Academy, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6 p.m.

Nandalala Seva Samithi Trust: 28th Anniversary celebrations and distribution of prizes to the winners of the cultural competitions, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Samarppana Music School: Thematic music performance, Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet, 6 p.m.

Kavikuzhil: Release of publication ‘Kavikuzhil New Delhi Ilakkiya Payanam’, Hotel Mala Inn, South Usman Rd., C.I.T. Nagar, 9-30 a.m.

GENERAL

Rajaji Centre for Public Affairs: Discussion on US Election 2016 and India, YMIA Hall, Royapettah High Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

World Diabetes Day: Aruna Diabetes Centre and Choolaimedu Exnora - Free Diabetes detection and awareness camp, Ponmani Maligai, Trustpuram 6th Cross St., Kodambakkam, 7-30 a.m.; Apollo Sugar Clinics, Gandhi Mandapam, Sardar Patel Rd., Guindy, 9 a.m.; M.A. Chidambaram College of Nursing - Free Diabetes Screening Camp, St. Antony Church, 100 Ft. Rd., M.G. Nagar, Taramani, 9 a.m.

Trust Hospital: Annual day meet, Residency Towers, 5-30 p.m.

Vels University: Valedictory of CLEA (ASIA - Inia) mooting competition 2016, Pallavaram, 2-30 p.m.

Makkal Pathai, SBOA Junior College and ExNoRa International: Inauguration of Temple of Temples, Arihant Majestic Towers, Koyambedu, 9-30 a.m.

International Medical Sciences Academy: Meeting, K.J. Hospital, Poonamallee High Rd., 11 a.m.

Mind Power Trainer: Workshop on ‘Mind Power for Students’, Fathima Complex, 15, Nehru Nagar 2nd Main Rd., Adyar, 4 p.m.