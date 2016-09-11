20 lorries from Salem carrying essential commodities attacked in different parts of Karnataka

Transportation of goods by lorries to Karnataka and to other States from the western district remained crippled on Saturday following agitations over the Cauvery issue.

According to lorry associations here, the situation has not become normal even after six days of unrest.

A majority of the lorries transporting essential commodities are taken up to the Tamil Nadu border check post during day time. They were moved with a lot of caution to Karnataka and through the State during night hours.

The attack on the lorries of Tamil Nadu and the drivers is a cause for concern for transport operators, said C. Dhanaraj, secretary of the State Lorry Owners Federation, Tamil Nadu told The Hindu.

On Saturday, about 20 lorries from Salem city carrying essential commodities to Karnataka were attacked in different parts of the neighbouring State by people opposed to the release of water in the Cauvery on Supreme Court direction.

“Due to the continued disturbing trend, we are moving only the essential commodities to Karnataka,” Mr. Dhanaraj said. The federation expects normal situation to return soon, he added.

Sources of the Namakkal Taluk Lorry Owners Association expressed the same view. Vegetables and other commodities were lying in lorry sheds waiting for normalcy to return.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were not operated to Karnataka through Hosur for yet another day, affecting life of people residing in villages near the inter-State border.