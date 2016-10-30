Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and his Cabinet colleagues paid homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his 109th birth anniversary and 54th guru puja in his native Pasumpon village on Tuesday.

The Ministers were accompanied by Collector S. Natarajan, SP N. Manivannan and host of party office-bearers. Hundreds of people, including large number of women from Ramanathapuram and other districts, also paid homage to the leader.

Police threw a massive security cordon in the district to ensure the event passed off peacefully.