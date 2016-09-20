Accident-prone divider

In the National Highway 49 Madurai-Rameswaram near Parthibanur, the National Highways Authority of India has constructed a concrete divider at the entrance of Parthibanur. The cement divider is not visible to motorists. Hence, frequent accidents are taking place. I request the authority to install red lights or solar lights to avoid accidents.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi.

Daytime train needed

The Chennai-Nagercoil railway sector does not have enough day trains for travellers. Daytime travellers mainly depend on road services. Certain trains are there during daytime, however, they are long distance trains meant for north-bound passengers.

The Madurai-Dindigul-Karur-Namakkal-Salem (newly laid) sector is not utilised to the maximum. Even Madurai passengers do not have a connectivity to Salem during daytime and depend on bus services only.

Hence, a day train like Vaigai Express to Connect Nagercoil or Madurai with Chennai central via Salem-Katpadi and alternatively through Arakkonam and Kancheepuram to Chennai Egmore may be operated. If Chennai central is crowded, alternatively Chennai Egmore can be reached via Perambur beach to park stations.

C.A. Pradeep,

Moondrumavadi.