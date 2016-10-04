FINAL COUNT:A candidate for a Corporation ward submits papers on the last day of filing of nominations in Erode and (right) DMK’s G. Soodamani (left), a former Mayor, files his nomination at the corporation office in Salem on Monday.- PHOTOs: M. GOVARTHAN and E. Lakshmi Narayanan

11,844 candidates in Erode and 11,345 in Salem file nominations on the last day

A total of 11,844 candidates have filed nominations for contesting in 3,316 seats in local bodies consisting of city corporation, district panchayat, municipalities, town panchayats, panchayat unions, and village panchayats in Erode district.

Nominations were filed in large numbers for rural local bodies on the last day on Monday: 48 for district panchayat wards taking the total to 100 for 19 seats, 586 for panchayat union wards taking the total to 835 for 183 seats, 660 for village panchayat president post taking the total to 1391 for 225 seats, and 2645 nominations were filed for village panchayat ward member posts taking the total to 6163 for 2097 seats.

For urban local bodies as well, nominations were received in large numbers: 254 for Corporation Councillor post adding up to 458 for 60 seats, 371 for Municipal Councillor post taking the total to 468 for 102 seats, and 1,584 contestants filed nominations for town panchayat ward member posts taking the total to 2,429 for 630 seats.

Salem

As many as 11,345 nominations were received on the final day for the filing of nominations for the urban and rural local bodies in the district on Monday.

A total of 21,951 nomination papers have been filed for 29 district panchayat wards, 288 panchayat union wards, 385 village panchayat president posts, 3,597 village panchayat ward members, 60 corporation wards, 111 municipal wards in the four municipalities and 510 town panchayat wards in the district with the deadline of filing of nominations come to a close.

On the final day on Monday, 226 nomination papers were received for district panchayat wards, 1,488 for panchayat union ward members, 1,272 village panchayat presidents, 5,808 village panchayat ward members, 450 corporation councillors, and 1,745 for the town panchayat wards.

As for the four municipalities of Mettur, Edappadi, Attur and Narasingapuram are concerned, 439 candidates filed their papers, taking the total number of nominations filed in these municipalities to 557.