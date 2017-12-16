Karunanidhi visits Anna Arivalayam

more-in

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Friday visited Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, after almost a year. Party’s working president M.K. Stalin brought him to the office. “When he met Thalaivar (Karunanidhi) he asked whether he wanted to visit Arivalayam. Thalaivar nodded and he [Stalin] immediately made the arrangements for the visit,” said a DMK source. He also spent some time in his room. Asked about the claim that he would campaign in the R.K. Nagar constituency, DMK sources said it was impossible for him to move out.