Tamil Nadu

Jumbo receives treatment, joins herd

CARE 'N' RECOVERY: The female elephant being attended to by a forest department team on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Calf stood close by the mother while being treated

A female elephant that had collapsed due to weakness caused by exhaustion was brought back on its feet through the care rendered by a Forest Department team at Makkampalayam beat on Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on Sunday.

Forest personnel of T.N.Palayam Range under the guidance of department veterinarian administered medicines and nutritive food for the elephant to gain strength. It’s calf stood close by all through. Later in the day, the elephants walked into the forest to join the herd that was waiting.

