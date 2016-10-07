Intensivists, cardiologists and diabetologists in the panel monitoring Chief Minister

The two-page bulletin on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health status issued on Thursday by Apollo COO Subbiah Viswanathan, said: “The comprehensive treatment plan including appropriate antibiotics, respiratory support and other allied clinical measures are being continued.”

There was also information on the experts treating Ms. Jayalalithaa: the panel comprised intensivists, cardiologists, respiratory physicians, infectious disease specialists, and diabetologists. Detailed lab and radiology investigations are continuously carried out by the panel of doctors.

The experts who arrived on Wednesday from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi — G. Khilnani, professor, department of pulmonary medicine, Anjan Trikha, professor, department of anaesthesiology and critical care, Nitish Naik, professor, department of cardiology — reportedly held detailed deliberations on the treatment protocol provided to the Chief Minister.

Earlier the experts also examined Ms. Jayalalithaa, and reportedly concurred with the present line of treatment being provided.