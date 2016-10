RELIGION

Ubhaya Vedantha Acharya Peetam: Sri Ramanujar 1000th birth year, Sri Vaishnava Sangoshtti, honouring of Sri Ramanuja Thirumudi, Thiruvadi Sambhanda Acharyas, Vidwans and Sannnidhi kainkaryaparas, Goratha Moolai,Srirangam, 9 a.m.

Sri Kanchi Sankara Mutt: Gayathri homam, North Street, Thiruvanaikovil, 8 a.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Garuda Mandapam, Srirangam Sri Ranganthaswamy Temple, 6 p.m.; Sri Vasudeva Perumal Sannidhi, 6.45 p.m.

Organising Committee: Thiruvona mahothsavam, discourse on ‘Azhvars and Thiruvenkadamudaiyarn,’ by M.A.Venkatakrishnaswamy, near Sriman Rengachar Swamy Thirumaligai, 70, East Chithra Street, 7.30 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 28, II Street North Extension, SMESC Colony, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Ponni Kala Kendra: Vocal concert by Malladi brothers and party, 6.15 p.m.

GENERAL

Association of Otorhinolaryngologists of India and Indian Medical Association: Dr.V.Ananthagiri endowment lecture on ‘Head and neck surgery- a quantum shift,’ by C.Rayappa, Senior Consultant ENT Surgeon, Apollo Speciality Hospital, and Dr.V.Navaneethakrishnan endowment lecture on ‘Snoring and sleep apnoea,’ by K.K.Ramalingam, Senior Consultant ENT Surgeon, KKR ENT Hospital and Research Institute, IMA Hall, 5.30 p.m.

TRUST-Shanthivanam: World Mental Health Day, N.Vimal, actor, chief guest, Shanthivanam home, Seethapatti, 5 p.m.

Trichy Plus: Public speaking competition and valediction of Speak Good English, V Cross, Thillai Nagar, 4.30 p.m.