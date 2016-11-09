It is being packed in bags for distribution to various States in the region

A total of 30,650 tonnes of fertilizer, imported from Russia, reached V.O. Chidambaranar Port here to cater to the needs of farmers in the southern region.

The vessel hauled consignments of Muriate of Potash (MoP) as bulk cargo and after offloading, it was being packed in bags for distribution to various States, reliable sources told The Hindu here on Tuesday.

Each bag of the MoP, weighing 50 kg, was priced at Rs.550. The MoP was used to increase productivity in all agricultural and horticultural crops.

Hence, adequate stock had been maintained as farmers would accord priority to purchase the fertilizer, sources said.

However, officials said it was essential for the farmers to use such fertilizers judiciously.

A team of officials from Quality Control (Department of Agriculture) drew samples to check quality. Every consignment was tested by the Central Fertilizer Control lab as well as the State Fertilizer Inspector.

The Central government had allowed import of phosphate and potash and with such imports, the cost had been reduced, sources added.

Joint Director of Agriculture P. Vanniarajan said following the initial spell of rains after the delayed onset of north-east monsoon, crops, mostly maize, black gram and green gram, reached germination stage on rainfed tracts in the district.

Some pockets in Vilathikulam, Pudur and Kayathar received good amount of rainfall and more rain was expected during the monsoon season.

He said the district was facing 60 per cent deficit rainfall so far against its annual average of 662 mm.

During October, only 40 mm of rainfall was recorded against the month’s average of 150.7 mm, he said.