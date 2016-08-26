Fishermen are cautioned about increasing presence of crocodiles on the Bhavani river bed at Sithannakuttai forest area in Erode district.

Now being the nesting and hatching period of crocodiles in their natural habitat extending from the Moyar Gorge to the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir, fishermen have reportedly been advised to exercise caution by the Public Works Department.

Wildlife experts say July to September is the nesting and hatching period for the marsh crocodiles or muggers that grow up to a length of 12 feet.

Their population has been growing owing to robust presence of prey base: deer, wild boars and carcasses of elephants.

Elephants in adjoining Thengumarahada forest area come in large herds to quench thirst.

Attacks by crocodiles on elephant cubs in the herd are not unusual in the stretch between the Moyar Gorge and the Reservoir that extends to over 15 km, says District Forest Officer of Sathyamangalam Division K. Rajkumar.

The only incident of crocodile attacking human beings was reported a year ago, when a resident of Sujjilkuttai had to be rescued by locals from a reptile at Emmathampalllam.

The Forest Department has not enumerated the population of crocodiles in the natural habitat so far, but has plans to do so in future.

The habitat has been undisturbed for the reptiles for decades. As early as 40 years ago, eggs of crocodiles were collected from the Moyar river area for captive breeding.