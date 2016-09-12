Passengers bound for Bengaluru from the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday after the State Transport Corporations (STCs) and private bus operators resumed bus services. The STCs and private bus operators had stopped operating bus services to Bengaluru because of the tense situation which prevailed in the wake of Cauvery water dispute.

A senior official of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) confirmed the resumption of bus services to Bengaluru from the CMBT. He said the full fleet of 145 buses have resumed operation to the capital city of Karnataka .

The services were resumed after more than four days during which time the SETC buses were stopped at the State’s border city in Hosur.

However passengers booking tickets to Bengaluru were few in numbers at the CMBT, the official added.

The private omni bus operators have also started full operation of the private buses to Bengaluru from Sunday.

A. Afzal, president, Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TNOBOA) said the private bus operators have started operating buses to the capital city of Karnataka.

He said the private bus owners operated 80 buses doing double trips between Chennai and Bengaluru.

However the buses operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from Bengaluru to Chennai had not been hit by the tension prevailing between the two States except on the day of the Karnataka bandh held on Friday.