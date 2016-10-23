With a week left for the Deepavali celebrations and the public thronging in large numbers for purchasing, the city police have stepped up vigil to prevent thefts and ensure crime-free shopping for the public.

A surveillance camera was installed near Old Bus stand while a watch tower was installed in the market area. Police personnel stationed atop the tower monitor the movement of crowd through binoculars. Market areas including First and Second Agraharam, Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand and places where commercial establishments were located were being monitored. Senior officials said that police persons in plain clothes also move with the public to nab anti-social elements. They added that public address system was also used to warn the public on the need to be cautious while carrying cash and jewellery in crowded places.

Due to the presence of commercial establishments on Meyyanur Main Road, Junction Main Road and other places in the city, police personnel were posted to prevent haphazard parking so that movement of vehicles are not disrupted. Also, the public were asked to be cautious while moving along the two-tier flyover construction area on Omalur Main Road, Sarada College Road and Five Road Junction.

Officials said that two-wheeler patrolling on city roads would be intensified besides posting of additional police personnel in New Bus Stand area for traffic management.