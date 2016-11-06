Following the Madras High Court granting permission to Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) of the Periyar University, the university has started admitting students for 2016-17.

A press release from Vice-Chancellor C. Swaminathan stated that PRIDE started functioning from 2001 and was offering a total of 150 programmes including UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate Courses.

Currently, 188 Study Centres were operated under PRIDE in the State. The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notification that the university shall follow the territorial jurisdiction of four districts coming under university purview.

Writ petition

Hence a writ petition was filed by the university against the notification before the High Court.

The court passed an order granting permission to PRIDE to admit students for 2016-17 following the similar precedents passed in favour of other universities. Hence, admission process had begun in all the study centres in the State, the release added.