VIT University bags the top slot in research papers

VELLORE: VIT University has bagged the top slot in the number of research publications in 2016. After surpassing the Indian Institutes of Technology earlier, the university, in the last year, overtook the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, with a total of 2,598 research publications. The IISC had published 2,563 research papers.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the institution tops in the list of educational institutes with more than 700 papers in 2016 based on the Scopus Database as on January 5, 2017.

The university had to its credit 441 publications in 2010. The number of publications increased over the years – 620 in 2011, 906 in 2012, 1,704 in 2013, 2,015 in 2014 and 2,402 in 2015, the release said.

G. Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT University, in the release said, they started to give professors and research students incentives to take up research. Among the various schools in the university, the School of Advanced Sciences stands first in terms of publications, followed by School of Bio Science and Technology.

G. Buvaneswari, dean of Academic Research of the university said that the h-index, which measures the productivity and citation impact of the publications, was 59 last year when compared to 30 in 2011, the release said.