Thiruvalluvar varsity fails to table audited reports

The Syndicate of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University has no record of how it spent funds in the past three years. The audited report of expenses for financial years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 has not been tabled in the Syndicate. The issue came to light when S. Kumar, former chairman of the university’s coordination committee, tried to access the annual reports.

In response to his RTI query, he was told that the university did not have the audit reports since 2012. Public universities submit their accounts annually for examination and audit by the Local Fund Office. Every year, the audit report has to be filed with the government and it is tabled in the Assembly.

However, Thiruvalluvar University Vice-Chancellor K. Murugan said the audit has been completed for 2012-13 and 2013-14 but the Local Fund Office is yet to give the report. For 2014-15, the audit work is in progress.

The Association of University Teachers has raised objections to the non-release of the audit reports. The university’s finance officer prepares the annual expenses report. We were surprised how no one even in the Assembly had raised questions about the use of funds by the university or about how tenders are offered.

“It is worrisome, especially since the State Finance Secretary and the Higher Education Secretary are members of the finance committee of all State universities and the Vice-Chancellor is an ex-officio member of the finance committee,” said N. Pasupathy, AUT general secretary. “They have violated the University Act and regulations by not making public the documents,” he alleged.

A former Syndicate member of the University, I. Elangovan said, “the functioning of the university was a concern as the post of registrar, finance officer and controller of examination are all held currently by one person who retired in November-end but has been given an extension.”

The university, which was formed in 2002, and affiliates arts and science colleges in Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, is yet to upload its Act on its website.

Even the details on the university website is outdated. Under the Syndicate members are listed the names of the former V-C of Thiruvalluvar University P. Gunasekaran. The present V-C took over on March 8 last.