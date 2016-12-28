Stalin demands explanation from Chief Minister

more-in

: Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to explain his government’s stand on the claim of former chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao that he was still holding the post and there was a threat to his life.

Separate laws

Asked about Mr. Rao’s contention that CRPF would not have entered Fort St. George if chief minister Jayalalithaa had been alive, Mr. Stalin said that even though the Income Tax Department was functioning under the Centre, it was guided by separate laws and rules.

“In the past, the department had conducted raids in the residences and offices of officials. Income-tax officials and Union Ministers have also maintained the same stand. Reports suggest that that the raids on Rao’s residence and office were conducted based on evidence,” he told reporters at his residence. Mr. Stalin said that he had already demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the income-tax raids in the Secretariat as it would be blown out of proportion. “Now, I reiterate my demand,” he said.

To a question on whether the BJP-led NDA government had a hand in the raids, he said it should be clarified by the Centre and the Income Tax department.