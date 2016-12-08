Senior agri official found dead

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: An Assistant Director of Agriculture was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

Police said Murugan (53), who was working as Assistant Director of Agriculture in Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, was living in his house at Anna Nagar in Palayamkottai. Since his daughter Vijaya Selvi was working as a doctor in a hospital at Arakkonam, his wife Rajeshwari was staying with her. When Ms. Rajeshwari and her relatives tried to contact Murugan over the phone, all their efforts went in vain, they said.

Meanwhile, a foul odour started emanating from his house here on Wednesday. Besides informing the police, the neighbours also alerted Ms. Rajeshwari, who reached here on Thursday morning along with her daughter.

When the police opened the house in the presence of Ms. Rajeshwari, they found the decomposed body of Murugan in the bathroom. The police suspect that since Murugan had some health issues, he might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Palayamkottai High Ground Police have registered a case.