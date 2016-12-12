Sasikala cleared party manifestos before Amma took a look: Thambidurai

In the last three days, several AIADMK leaders have begun rallying behind V.K. Sasikala, the “surrogate sister” of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, urging her to lead the party. This has attracted criticism from some quarters whether Ms. Sasikala has the political competence to accept such a large role.

Defending her strongly, AIADMK propaganda secretary and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai reveals that Ms. Sasikala was never unfamiliar with the political affairs of the ruling party. Excerpts:

There are a lot of senior leaders in the party. Why have you decided to support Ms. Sasikala’s candidature for the party general secretary’s post?

Chinnamma was with Amma (Jayalalithaa) for more than three decades. She knew the latter’s mind and has a clear understanding of party affairs and administration. She has the acumen and experience to lead the party. I have known her for 35 years, and Amma would direct us to discuss all the issues with Chinnamma before bringing it to her (Jayalalithaa’s) notice. We need to keep in mind that Amma also accepted that we addressed her (Sasikala) as Chinnamma. She stood shoulder to shoulder with Amma during trying times and historical moments. Hence, she is the appropriate person to take over the reins of the party now.

Ms. Sasikala might have a clear understanding of backroom politics, but does she possess the calibre and skill for a public life?

After party founder MGR, Amma had the charisma to lead the party. Now, though there are MPs, MLAs and Ministers in the party, we need a leader who is acceptable to all in the party and to the public. I have interacted with her so many times and I am sure Chinnamma has the charisma. It was she who would interact with leaders of alliance parties on seat-sharing during elections. I would take instructions from her before meeting leaders of alliance parties. As a propaganda secretary, I would first give the party election manifesto only to her. Only after incorporating her suggestions and advice, would we submit it to Amma. She has hands-on experience on every aspect of politics and administration. She deliberately kept a low profile so long as Amma was there.

Ms. Sasikala has not yet announced her decision. What’s your view?

At present, running the party takes precedence over all other considerations. She alone possesses all the qualities to lead the party. We are keenly waiting for her to assume the mantle.

There was a feeling, at least among the AIADMK leaders of the Kongu belt, that they were not duly rewarded in the State ministry even though the region had made an enormous contribution to the victory of the party in the elections…

In the AIADMK, there is no space for caste, religion, region and other sectarian considerations. Since you are asking the question, I have to answer. There is no basis for the allegation. I hail from the Kongu region and have been holding the party propaganda secretary post for many years. The post was created by party founder MGR and Amma was the first leader to hold the post. In the party hierarchy, propaganda secretary comes next to the general secretary. What else do I need?