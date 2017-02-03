PMK seeks white paper on demonetisation

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said he was disappointed with demonetisation and demanded evidence of the much-hyped benefits of demonetisation from the Central government.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said though some people saw the demonetisation move as revolutionary, lack of proper implementation meant people suffered due to cash crunch.

“With most of the cash in circulation returning back to the banking system, people realised that there are no real benefits from this move. The Central government must release a white paper on this issue,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He sought information on the number of ₹500 and ₹1,000 noted that had come back into the system. “They should have clarified it on January 2...I expected demonetisation to do wonders, but the Centre has disappointed me,” he said.