PM respects Tamil culture: Pon Radhakrishnan

In this December 19, 2016 file photo, Union Minister of State for Transport and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan addressing a press conference in Puducherry.

With the Centre facing flak for not issuing an ordinance for conduct of Jallikattu, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘explained’ the legal situation in this regard but fully backed the state’s efforts to hold the bull taming sport.

Mr. Modi respects the Tamil culture and explained to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam the legal situation in the Centre’s inability to promulgate an ordinance, he said.

“Explaining the legal situation [matter being sub-judice] with the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Modi had told him that it would be appropriate for the state government to issue the ordinance and had said he would totally support and cooperate,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said in a statement here.

The ordinance could therefore see the light of the day in 30 hours, he said and thanked the Prime Minister “on behalf of Tamils” for this.

Thanking those who have struggled for this “historic moment”, the BJP leader said he let ‘tears of joy’ seeing the sport being conducted in the state on Sunday.

He also urged the protesters to withdraw their agitation across the state, including on the Marina Beach here.