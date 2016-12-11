More people raise questions about Jaya’s health

more-in

After actor Gautami Tadimalla and Sarathkumar were engaged in a shadow war of words over the former’s letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to investigate former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s untimely death on December 5, actor Mansoor Ali Khan on Saturday alleged lack of transparency with regard to news about Jayalalithaa’s health since September 22.

In fact, the actor had raised questions about her health soon after she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals.

Ms. Gautami had said that Jayalalithaa’s death is “tragic and unsettling because of the circumstances…and the volume of unanswered questions”.

She said, “Nobody had been allowed access to her and many dignitaries who visited her with deep concern were denied an opportunity to convey their wishes in person. Why this secrecy and isolation of a beloved public leader and the head of the Tamil Nadu government,” she asked.

In an indirect response, Mr. Sarathkumar, writing to the Prime Minister, urged him “to end the untruth which is belittling the PM’s office, Government of Tamil Nadu and Indian Constitution.”

“The Governor, Central Ministers, the Tamil Nadu government and its authorities, Apollo Hospitals, AIIMS doctors, Dr Richard Beale from London and people who were taking care of her have been insulted by such comments,” he said.

Defends Gautami

Tamil playwright and film actor S.Ve. Sekhar said everyone had the right to know what actually happened to Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation and the circumstances that led to her eventual death.

Talking to the media in Tirumala on Saturday, Mr. Sekhar said there was nothing wrong on the part of Ms. Gautami seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unravelling the truth surrounding the “secrecy and isolation” about Jayalalithaa’s illness. The only disturbing thing was that all those who were asked not to enter her Poes Gardens residence when she was alive were seen standing around her after her death, he said.

Mr. Sekhar said the details of her death could be sought under the RTI Act. The hospital authorities and the party as well must bear the responsibility of providing answers to all the questions.