Madras High Court quashes appointment of 11 TNPSC members

more-in

The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a Government Order appointing 11 members to the powerful Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), saying the constitutional process was not followed.

Former district judge V. Ramamurthy, R. Pratap Kumar, V. Subburaj, S. Muthuraj, M. Sethuraaman, A.V. Balusamy, M. Madasamy, P. Krishna Kumar, A. Subramanian, N.B. Punniamoorthi and M. Raja Ram, IAS were appointed members of the TNPSC.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said, “This appointing process or lack of it was on account of a misconception that the appointment to the post of members of the Public Service Commission was part of the spoils system based on the patronage of the State government and not requiring men who are ‘independent’...”