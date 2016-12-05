Leaders wish Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery

Media persons and AIADMK workers throng Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sangeetha Kandavel

TNCC chief Thirunavukkarasar and Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan were among those leaders who visited Apollo Hospitals on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who suffered a cardiac arrest, on Monday continued to remain under close watch of an expert team of doctors at the Apollo Hospitals where she has been undergoing treatment for more than two months.

AIADMK women cadres waiting anxiously outside Apollo hospitals for update about CM's health. pic.twitter.com/AMijBmBopn — Udhav Naig (@udhavn) December 5, 2016

Doctors were closely monitoring the condition of Ms. Jayalalithaa and trying their “very best”, the hospital said early on Monday.

The 68-year-old Ms. Jayalalithaa has been put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a heart assist device, and was under the watch of experts, including cardiologists.

My father joins me in wishing Mtr Jayalalithaa Sahiba a complete & speedy recovery. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 5, 2016

A large number of AIADMK cadres, including women, anxiously stayed put outside the hospital, which has been covered in a thick blanket of security. Worried party supporters continued to pray for her recovery.

State DGP T K Rajendran on Sunday asked all police personnel to remain on duty from Monday “until further orders”.

“They should report in full uniform with their vehicles for law and order bandobust duty until further orders,” he said.

Announcing the sudden deterioration in Ms. Jayalalithaa's health, a statement by Chief Operating Officer and head of transformation of Apollo Hospitals Dr Subbaiah Viswanathan on Sunday night said, “she is being treated and monitored by a team of experts, including cardiologists, pulmonologist and critical care specialists.”

Following the development, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the Governor of Maharashtra, airdashed to the city from Mumbai and visited Apollo Hospitals.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who arrived on Monday morning, said all BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished for a complete recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa and they were praying for her.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan arrives at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sangeetha Kandavel

He expressed confidence that Ms. Jayalalithaa will soon recover and resume official duties.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wished speedy recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

“I pray for good health and speedy recovery of Jayalalithaaji,” he said in a statement.

AIADMK Ministers, who stayed put at the hospital since Sunday, left this morning. They did not talk to the waiting mediapersons.

Party workers, who had gathered in large numbers outside the hospital after news of her cardiac arrest broke, braved midnight rains and continued to wait outside, praying for the recovery of ‘Amma’.

Actor and party supporter, ‘Gundu’ Kalyanam, said the party workers had faith in the divine power and expressed confidence that Ms. Jayalalithaa would recover.

I wish a speedy recovery for Jayalalitha who suffered a massive heart attack. May God give her the strength to fight. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 5, 2016

Wishing hon Selvi #jayalalithaa ji a speedy recovery.. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 5, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK leader M Karunanidhi, his son and Opposition leader M.K Stalin, Union Ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers and a host of leaders have expressed concern over Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health condition and wished her speedy recovery.

Prayers for speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa ji. Hope she attains good health soon — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 5, 2016

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over the health of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

Very concerned about the health of Jayalalitha Ji. Like my friends in Tamil Nadu, I am praying for her speedy recovery. May God bless her — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 4, 2016

“Very concerned about the health of Jayalalitha Ji,” said Ms. Banerjee on her official Twitter handle.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the health condition of Ms. Jayalalithaa and prayed for her speedy recovery.

In his message, he said: “Deeply saddened by TN CM Selvi J Jayalalithaa suffering cardiac arrest.I pray for her speedy recovery so that people of Tamil Nadu receive her service and blessings.”