Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa “continues to be very critical,” a day after suffering cardiac arrest, and is on various life support systems, Apollo Hospitals said on Monday.

Ms. Jayalalithaa, who had a cardiac arrest last evening “continues to be very critical and is on ECMO and other life support systems,” Apollo Hospitals Chief Operating Officer Subbiah Viswanthan said in a statement.

“The Honourable Chief Minister is being treated and closely monitored by a team of experts,” he added.

The 68-year-old Ms. Jayalalithaa has been put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a heart assist device, and was under the watch of experts, including cardiologists.