I’m entitled to a share in Veda Nilayam, says Deepa Jayakumar

Over a fortnight after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, some sections are seeking to project her niece Deepa Jayakumar as her political successor. While she does not rule out a political foray, the young woman, who hitherto remained unknown to the outside world, does not approve of posters put up by publicity seekers. In an interview to R. Sujatha of The Hindu, she makes it clear that she is entitled to a share in her aunt’s Poes Garden bungalow. Excerpts:

Eighteen days after Jayalalithaa’s death, there has been no clarity if she has left behind any will. In these circumstances, would you stake a claim to the Veda Nilayam bungalow?

Until now, I have not staked claim to her property. First of all, I wish to clarify that I was never after money or fame. But Veda Nilayam (in Poes Garden) is different as the name itself implies. It carries my grandmother’s (Vedavalli) name. I believe it’s our heritage and directly points to our ancestry.

Since your brother was brought in to perform the last rites for Jayalalithaa, do you believe there could be a will to transfer the ownership of Veda Nilayam to him? If so, what happens then?

Ancestry transfers the estates to all the legal heirs in equal parts. Women are entitled to equal share in all the estates left behind by forefathers.

Some leaders and individuals have sought a probe into the treatment given to Jayalalithaa. Would you back this demand?

I have said that I stand by the need for a more detailed report from the hospital administration and other people concerned as has been sought by several political parties and by the people. I am not demanding a probe or raising questions on the course of treatment. I wish to say that I am her [Jayalalithaa’s] family and this is more personal than other issues as far as I am concerned. I completely understand that the best course of treatment was provided by Apollo Hospitals and by the specialists who came all the way from abroad to treat her. But a detailed account of all the clinical procedures that were followed should be provided for the knowledge of the people who adored and cared for our former Chief Minister.

In the new changed political atmosphere, where do you see yourself?

I see myself clearly as a new entrant amidst the existing number of claimants to her political legacy. At this stage, I wish to make no claims but instead go in the right direction and wait for [political] doors to open up.

Some people are trying to draw you into politics. Have any senior leaders approached you?

I am not entirely sure of any group and have not met anyone in recent times. In my view, politics will be a big challenge. But I believe in democracy. It will be the people’s mandate that will elect leaders and it should be in the best interests of the society.

On Thursday, there was a poster outside your house projecting you as the next leader of the AIADMK. The poster is now missing. Did you ask that it be removed?

No. I have no idea [about the poster]. I am overwhelmed and grateful for their support for lending a voice to me. I will definitely pray and look forward for everything to go in the right direction from my side and for the future. But I request the AIADMK cadre to stop posting banners and pictures of me. There is no need for all this uproar. I seriously think all this is unwarranted, and I am not for easy publicity or scandal. I am conveying this as a request. I am requesting them to stay calm and not create controversies in my name. As I had already said, this needs time and this is not amusement. It will be a serious decision, and until it is made, everyone has to wait, especially the cadre.

I request them to allow me to mourn the loss of my family member in peace at the moment.