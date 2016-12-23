Girija Vaidyanathan takes charge as TN Chief Secretary

more-in

Girija Vaidyanathan took charge as Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on Friday at the Secretariat in Fort St. George in Chennai. She also took charge as the State's Vigilance Commissioner.

Ms. Vaidyanathan, an officer of the 1981 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, met Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam formally.

Ms. Vaidyanathan's appointment follows income tax searches at the residence and office of the former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao on Wednesday.