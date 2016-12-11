EPFO extends deadline for updating life certificate

more-in

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has informed that the last date for updating digital Jeevan Praman (Life Certificate) for Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioners has been extended up to January 15, 2017.

According to a press release, all pensioners of EPS 1995 have been requested to update their biometric-based Jeevan Praman duly linking the Aadhar number with their respective pension payment orders.

Submission of physical copies of life certificate would not be accepted for release of monthly pension under EPS 1995 and FPF 1971 from January 2017. They should visit their pension disbursing banks —State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank before January 15, 2017.

The life certificate can be updated in common service centres in the locality and at the Sub-Regional Office, EPFO, Vellore. For any inquiry, contact the Public Relation Officer at phone number – 0416-2256157, a press release said.