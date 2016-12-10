DMK General Council meeting on Dec 20

DMK President M. Karunanidhi having a word with Party Treasure and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin. File Photo. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The DMK’s top decision-making body, General Council, will meet on December 20 to discuss “constructive activities” of the party. This will be the first such meeting after the party’s electoral loss at the hands of arch-rival AIADMK in the May 2016 Assembly polls.

Party president M. Karunanidhi will chair the meeting, slated at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, DMK General Secretary K. Anbazhagan said in a statement on Saturday.

The GC members will take up “constructive activities” of the party, he added.

The meeting also comes in the wake of demands from a section of the party calling for elevation of DMK Treasurer M.K. Stalin to a higher post.

Political situation in the state, especially after J. Jayalalithaa’s demise and her staunch loyalist O. Panneerselvam taking over as the new chief minister, will be looked into.

The party will also take stock of the political situation in the State after its defeat in the May 2016 Assembly polls and ahead of the civic bodies polls.