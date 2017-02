more-in

Former Union Health Minister and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss suffered a mild myocardial infarction (heart attack) in Dharmapuri on Friday evening and was rushed to the Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.

According to hospital sources, the Dharmapuri MP has undergone an angiogram and doctors will decide on the future course of treatment on Saturday morning. His condition is stable, added a source.