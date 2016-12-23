AIADMK general council may meet by month end

more-in

By the end of this month, Tamil Nadu will come to know if V.K. Sasikala, close friend and confidante of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, will replace her as the AIADMK general secretary or not.

According to sources, the AIADMK general council will have to be held by the end of this month as per the provisions of the Election Commission of India. All recognised political parties are required to conduct the general council once in a year, said an AIADMK leader.

The ruling party’s general council had not met this year till now, and therefore, has to be organised before December 31. “Three dates are being looked at. December 29 is one,” said a source.

“With district secretaries trooping into Poes Garden and demanding chinnamma [Sasikala] to be the general secretary, the choice is unanimous,” says a Minister, also a district secretary.

Despite the publicity over the past week with several organisations and social outfits meeting Ms. Sasikala at Poes Garden, she is still highly reluctant to take up the huge responsibility of steering the party in the years to come, say insiders.

The adverse comments, allegations and accusations on social media platforms from the time of Jayalalithaa’s demise have dented her confidence. “Till now, she seems to be reluctant. And, she has not given any hint as to who she will prefer for the post if she chooses not to become the general secretary,” said a party source.