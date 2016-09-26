Pulses have been sown on 145 lakh hectares nationwide against 112.43 lakh hectares last year.

India’s pulses production is likely to be 21 million tonnes this year (2016-17), thanks to good rain and more acreage, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Monday.

The area under major kharif crops, including rice, pulses and maize, increased to 1,060 lakh hectares this year from 1,023 lakh hectare last year, he said at the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Unnati Mela-2016, a four-day farmers’ fair being held in Mathura. “This year, pulses have been sown on 145 lakh hectares nationwide against 112.43 lakh hectares last year. Given the increase in area and good monsoon rain, pulses production is likely to be 21 million tonnes, against 17 million tonnes last year,” he said.

“In the last two years, a drought-like situation prevailed in the country, yet grain production stood at over 250 million tonnes during 2015-16. Even milk production hit a record high of 160 million tonnes,” he said.

“Grain production is expected to be more than 270 million tonnes this year,” he said.

Fruit and vegetable production increased over the years, crossing the 280-million tonne mark in 2015-16.

Mr. Singh laid the foundation for a ‘Gokul Gram’ for conservation of native cattle breeds.