Says he is ready to inject new dynamism into India-Nepal relations

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Saturday declared that his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and he were “ready to inject new dynamism” into relations between the two countries, “without letting what happened in the past get in the way”.

He was speaking at a civic reception hosted by the India Foundation, a think tank here at the conclusion of his visit to India. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung , BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and Janata Dal (U) leader Sharad Yadav were present.

“When I took oath as Prime Minister of Nepal for the second time, I said that it was a challenge and an opportunity. After meeting Prime Minister Modi, and speaking to him heart to heart, we have turned the challenge into an opportunity,” he said.

He said that his life had been a struggle against social oppression and for the establishment of democracy. “There can be no socio-economic development without inclusiveness,” he said.

“My priority is the implementation of the Constitution, and will be initiating dialogue with the Terai Madhesi parties,” he said. Mr. Dahal said that he wanted to put on record his thanks “to the people and the government of India for their generous assistance during the earthquake in Nepal last year, and these gestures of fraternity will be remembered”.