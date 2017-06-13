Village to be named after Trump, says Sulabh chief

more-in

A village in Rajasthan’s Mewat region will be named after U.S. President Donald Trump, a top Indian sociologist and social worker has said, prompting the State government to rule out any such plan.

“I announce to name one village in India as Trump Village,” Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak said at a community event organised on the suburbs of Washington DC. This, he said, was part of his efforts to enhance India-U.S. relationship. However, Rajasthan government officials said there was no such proposal to rename any village after the U.S. president.

“It is the government which renames a village and there is laid down procedures for that. As of now, there is no such proposal with the department to name a village after the U.S. president. I have nothing to comment on what Mr. Pathak has said,” Alok, Rajasthan government’s Principal Secretary of the Revenue department, told PTI in Jaipur.

The Mewat region falls under Alwar district and Alwar District Collector Rajan Vishal also said there was no such proposal.

“The competence of renaming a village lies with the government and no private man can do that. We have no such proposal or request in this regard,” Mr. Vishal said.

Giving a presentation to local community and political leaders in the U.S., Mr. Pathak said he was working to provide affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses and end the practice of manual scavenging.