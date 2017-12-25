Other States

Valley church lit up by Christians and Muslims

St. Mary’s Church in Gulmarg.  

more-in

Gulmarg’s tourists participate too

Kashmir valley’s 120-year-old Saint Mary’s Church, located at an altitude of 8,530 feet in Gulmarg, was lit up with hundreds of lights by locals, including Muslims, to celebrate Christmas on Monday.

A Christmas service was held at the church and Santa Claus distributed sweets among children at the ski resort of Gulmarg, 55 km north of Srinagar.

“Cultural and musical events, besides adventure sports, were held to entertain tourists and to engage locals on the occasion,” said State Tourism Secretary Sarmad Hafeez. The cable car line, one of the highest in the world, was illuminated.

Scores of local Muslims joined the Christian population to celebrate the festive season.

Post a Comment
More In Other States
christmas
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2017 5:41:27 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/valley-church-lit-up-by-christians-and-muslims/article22277223.ece

© The Hindu