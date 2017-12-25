Valley church lit up by Christians and Muslims

more-in

Kashmir valley’s 120-year-old Saint Mary’s Church, located at an altitude of 8,530 feet in Gulmarg, was lit up with hundreds of lights by locals, including Muslims, to celebrate Christmas on Monday.

A Christmas service was held at the church and Santa Claus distributed sweets among children at the ski resort of Gulmarg, 55 km north of Srinagar.

“Cultural and musical events, besides adventure sports, were held to entertain tourists and to engage locals on the occasion,” said State Tourism Secretary Sarmad Hafeez. The cable car line, one of the highest in the world, was illuminated.

Scores of local Muslims joined the Christian population to celebrate the festive season.